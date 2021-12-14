Telemus Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.26. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.