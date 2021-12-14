Telemus Capital LLC Sells 2,015 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,746,000 after buying an additional 2,303,689 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,062,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,979,000 after buying an additional 604,234 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7,548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 598,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,553,000 after buying an additional 590,588 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,948.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 564,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,583,000 after buying an additional 537,078 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.55 and a 200-day moving average of $104.00. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

