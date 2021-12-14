Telemus Capital LLC Sells 336 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Motco boosted its position in Diageo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of DEO opened at $209.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $213.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

