Telemus Capital LLC Sells 336 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Motco boosted its position in Diageo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Shares of DEO opened at $209.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $213.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

