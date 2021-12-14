Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.14

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 3502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter worth $207,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 31.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.