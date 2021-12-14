Teri L. Witteman Sells 7,880 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND traded up $5.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,713,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.26. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.06 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after buying an additional 1,602,561 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,665,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after buying an additional 541,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,926,000 after buying an additional 519,411 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 4,991.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,109,000 after buying an additional 243,449 shares during the period. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYND has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

