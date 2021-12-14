Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $966.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $970.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.76, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,017.00 and a 200-day moving average of $803.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 169,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.27, for a total value of $167,803,771.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,912,693 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

