Tether Gold (XAUT) Hits Market Capitalization of $187.75 Million

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $187.75 million and $1.39 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold coin can now be bought for about $1,778.75 or 0.03695887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00037645 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.12 or 0.00197632 BTC.

Tether Gold Coin Profile

XAUT is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

