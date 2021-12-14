The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) PT Raised to GBX 4,700

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 4,460 ($58.94) to GBX 4,700 ($62.11) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($65.42) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,848 ($77.28) to GBX 5,500 ($72.68) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($61.32) to GBX 4,120 ($54.45) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($58.81) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,011.10 ($66.22).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 4,697 ($62.07) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,053 ($53.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,232 ($69.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,378.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,805.98.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.