The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock Holdings Increased by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Buckle by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Buckle by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the second quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Buckle by 49.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Buckle by 9.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $662,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

