The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €69.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($77.53) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VNA. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($77.53) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €64.21 ($72.15).

ETR:VNA opened at €50.28 ($56.49) on Monday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €47.11 ($52.93) and a 12 month high of €60.96 ($68.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €52.60 and its 200 day moving average is €54.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion and a PE ratio of 5.49.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

