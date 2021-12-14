The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,402,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,646,000 after buying an additional 4,036,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,189,000 after buying an additional 2,174,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,813,000 after buying an additional 1,256,395 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,736,000 after buying an additional 1,096,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

