The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives $100.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,321,431.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $406,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 469,878 shares of company stock valued at $37,468,996. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lovesac stock traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,868. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average of $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.31. Lovesac has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Lovesac will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

