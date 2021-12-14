The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 45.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 0.7% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 869.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Progressive by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $96.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.95. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.15.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

