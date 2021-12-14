The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.18. Wendy’s posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wendy’s.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Argus cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 322,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after buying an additional 31,229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 60,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

