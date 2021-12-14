The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Western Union has raised its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Western Union has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western Union to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Shares of WU stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14. Western Union has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

