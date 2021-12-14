TheStreet Downgrades AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) to C+

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $54.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

