TheStreet Downgrades AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) to C+

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.
NASDAQ:AZN opened at $54.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
