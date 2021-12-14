TheStreet Downgrades Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) to C+

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DNN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.39 on Friday. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 2.01.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. The business had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 425.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 536,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 434,763 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,072,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

