TheStreet Lowers IDT (NYSE:IDT) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of IDT stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.35. IDT has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $67.30.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 5.81%.

In other IDT news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $222,212.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in IDT by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDT by 5,774.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of IDT by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDT

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

