Thomas B. Raterman Buys 12,266 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) CFO Thomas B. Raterman bought 12,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $165,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.30. 84,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,123. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $14.05.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th.
Runway Growth Finance Company Profile
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.
