Thomas B. Raterman Buys 12,266 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) CFO Thomas B. Raterman bought 12,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $165,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.30. 84,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,123. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $14.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RWAY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

