Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $107.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Buyout of Germany-based EHG has made Thor the largest recreational vehicle (RV) manufacturer in the world. Acquisition of TiffinHomes has further expanded its existing portfolio and bolstered revenues. Thor’s solid backlog across both of its segments offers good visibility to growth through fiscal 2022 and beyond. Airxcel buyout has enhanced Thor’s supply chain business in North America and Europe. However, the company is facing temporary hiccups owing to supply constraints and shortage of various RV components in Europe as well as North America. Also, rising commodity prices is likely to clip gross margins, going forward. Stiff competition within the RV industry is also a concern. Further, the firm is bearing the brunt of escalating operating costs over the past few years. Thus, the stock commands a cautious stance.”

THO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist cut their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock remains attractive. Wedbush upped their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $101.98 on Monday. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.93.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 11.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,131,000 after buying an additional 547,084 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,844,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 37.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after buying an additional 232,375 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 18.9% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after buying an additional 200,248 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 41.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 530,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,152,000 after buying an additional 156,779 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

