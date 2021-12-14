Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 108,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $1,985,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Brightworth bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $249.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $201.88 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

