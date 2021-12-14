Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,125,000 after acquiring an additional 490,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,796,000 after acquiring an additional 251,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after purchasing an additional 410,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,360,618,000 after purchasing an additional 181,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,727 shares of company stock worth $6,476,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $183.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $191.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

