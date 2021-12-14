Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOAT. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 446,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,104,000 after buying an additional 31,351 shares during the period.

MOAT stock opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24.

