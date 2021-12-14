Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON opened at $209.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $144.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

