Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $951,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after buying an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,030,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,775,000 after purchasing an additional 252,618 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $109.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day moving average is $106.72. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $111.14.

