Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,180.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,432.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1,574.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,018.73 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 742.14 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,016.93.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

