Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,304 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 0.8% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 41.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $1,116,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 583,877 shares of company stock valued at $165,317,264 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $265.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.