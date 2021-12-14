ThreeFold Price Tops $0.0408 on Top Exchanges (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and $11,755.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00054147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00185945 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00119979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.98 or 0.07914092 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019086 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

