Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,782 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,663,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,427,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,336,000 after purchasing an additional 849,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after purchasing an additional 622,532 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.18.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

