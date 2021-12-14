Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.45 Million Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 57.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after buying an additional 72,007 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after buying an additional 259,471 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $1,250,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

SYNA opened at $275.47 on Tuesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

