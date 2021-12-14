Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.53 Million Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PIPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $681,445.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PIPR opened at $165.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.66. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $90.84 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

