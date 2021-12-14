Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,698,000 after purchasing an additional 285,343 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 16.3% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 23.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,397,000 after buying an additional 152,222 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 172.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 23,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of -770.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.62.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

