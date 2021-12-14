Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,385 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth $175,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 52.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth $200,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 318.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 51.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPG opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $506.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $63.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

