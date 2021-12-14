Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 10,521 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,521 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

