Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 22,577 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,577 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 482,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 22,259 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 100,782 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 78.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 336.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

