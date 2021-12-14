Thunder Token (TT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $84.43 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $84.43 million and approximately $14.04 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.00181639 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001130 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

