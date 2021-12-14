TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded TIS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TIS stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. TIS has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

