TL Private Wealth Buys Shares of 20,000 CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

TL Private Wealth bought a new stake in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCLP opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. CSI Compressco LP has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSI Compressco LP will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -2.99%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

