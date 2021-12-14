TL Private Wealth Purchases 3,412 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TL Private Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 15.0% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $452,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $249.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.28 and a 200-day moving average of $244.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $201.88 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

