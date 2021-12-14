Tobias Gerald Labrie Sells 3,100 Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 3,100 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.74, for a total transaction of C$14,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$761,736.96.

Tobias Gerald Labrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Tobias Gerald Labrie acquired 89 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.41 per share, with a total value of C$392.49.

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$4.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$256.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 12 month low of C$2.37 and a 12 month high of C$5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$108.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

