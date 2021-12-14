Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.55

Shares of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.55 and last traded at $55.59, with a volume of 16181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

