Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

TPDKY opened at $5.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. Topdanmark A/S has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Personal & Small Medium Enterprise (SME) segments. The Personal segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SME and agricultural businesses.

