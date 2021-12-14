Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) is Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Tower Semiconductor makes up about 2.1% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Tower Semiconductor worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1,762.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after buying an additional 1,004,519 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,205,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,483,000 after buying an additional 600,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,067,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after buying an additional 546,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after buying an additional 449,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.92.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

