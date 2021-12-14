TR Property Investment Trust plc (TRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) declared a dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TRY opened at GBX 489.39 ($6.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.84. TR Property Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 364 ($4.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 526 ($6.95). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 485.51.
TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.