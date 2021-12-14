Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,922.55 ($25.41).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,056 ($27.17) to GBX 2,105 ($27.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.43) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.02) to GBX 2,065 ($27.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.22) to GBX 2,000 ($26.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.82), for a total transaction of £37,475.90 ($49,525.44).

LON:TPK traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,488.50 ($19.67). 947,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,150. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,240.50 ($16.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,051 ($27.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,546.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,791.39. The stock has a market cap of £3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 24.21.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

