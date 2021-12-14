Trellis Advisors LLC Buys 9,432 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,151. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.