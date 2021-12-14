Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of TRVI opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Trevi Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.