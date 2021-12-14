TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec Sells 19,600 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $1,883,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Martin Babinec sold 19,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $2,021,600.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $2,073,680.00.

NYSE TNET traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.74. 202,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.20. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 132.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 86.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after buying an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

