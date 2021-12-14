Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,500 shares, a growth of 7,597.9% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 581,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRT opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 million, a P/E ratio of 104.51 and a beta of 1.02. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 1.28%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other Trio-Tech International news, Director Richard M. Horowitz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $199,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Horowitz sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trio-Tech International during the first quarter worth $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

